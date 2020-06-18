Kilkenny quake turns out to be a quarry blast

An earthquake felt by a KCLR listener in Bennettsbridge this week has turned out to be something a little more mundane.

The event at 3pm on Monday afternoon registered at one-point-zero on the Richter scale.

However the National Seismic Network says it was just a quarry blast.

Seismologist James Grannell says most of the events he measures do turn out to be explosions at mines and quarries.

However he says we do get some earthquakes in Ireland but they’re mostly very small.

The biggest recently was recorded off the Mayo coast in 2012 measuring a magnitude of four.