Kilkenny rents over 8% higher than third quarter of last year while the rise is 7% in Carlow

Rents in Kilkenny are now nearly double their lowest point during the recession.

The lasted survey from Daft.ie shows the average listed rent is now €1,120, up 96% from its lowest point and 8.4% higher than the third quarter of last year.

In Carlow, rents are on average 7% higher in the third quarter of 2021 than a year previously at €1,100, a massive increase of 86% from its lowest point.

The continuing rises are largely down to the lack of availability with just 46 homes were available to rent in the South East at the start of this month which is the lowest number on record.

Across the country the rise in rents is about 6.7%, to their highest level since 2019 and report author Ronan Lyons says; “If you go outside the five main cities rents are up by, on average, 12% year-on-year and indeed in some cases more like 20% year-on-year while in Dublin and the other cities the increases are more three to six per cent, it depends a little bit on where you’re looking”.