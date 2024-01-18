Kilkenny retailer announces it’s to close

A longstanding Kilkenny city shop is set to close.

Porters has been on High Street for over three decades serving as a newsagents with books, cards, stationary and a range of other items.

But its real treasures are those who work there with a team that has always been warm, friendly and very helpful.

They typically had KCLR on during their trading hours and were known to support Kilkenny in every way they could turning their window into a black and amber fest any time the county was heading into sporting battle.

The outlet’s Manager has posted the following online;