Kilkenny retains all-time record high national temperature, as Ireland experiences hottest day in 100 years

Kilkenny has retained it’s all-time record high national temperature, but only just.

Today (Monday) was the hottest day in over 100 years in Ireland.

The Phoenix Park in Dublin recorded a temperature of 33 degrees in the late afternoon, just 0.3 of a degree lower than the record set in Kilkenny Castle in 1887.

Met Éireann says the mini heatwave will end tonight, with temperatures dipping back down again this week.

A yellow warning will last until midnight but Leinster will remain under the alert until tomorrow (Tuesday) evening.

Alan O’ Reilly of Carlow Weather told KCLR News that while there’s a chance, it’s unlikely that Kilkenny’s record will be superseded at this point; “There will be some checks done, and there are still some manual stations. So we will have to wait even a couple of weeks before we get all the records in, but based on what we see at the moment, it does like it’s just 0.3 degrees short of the all-time record.”