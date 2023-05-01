KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Kilkenny Roots Festival wraps up on Monday evening

The festival has been celebrating its 25th anniversary all weekend

Photo of Stephen Byrne Stephen Byrne01/05/2023

The Kilkenny Roots Festival draws to a close this evening.

The festival has been celebrating its 25th anniversary all weekend, with a host of performances, at dozens of venues throughout the city.

Johnny Holden of Cleere’s Bar & Theatre on Parliament Street says there’s been a great atmosphere around town.

Carson McHone and Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express are some of the bands playing today Monday.

Photo of Stephen Byrne Stephen Byrne01/05/2023