Kilkenny School opens new extension as part of their 75th anniversary

Scoil Náisiúnta Chiaráin Naofa Stoneyford celebrates its 75th anniversary this year

They have many celebrations planned to mark the event and they will also open their new extension

The Community Centre will hold ‘School Show’ where classes from junior infants to 6th class will perform songs, poems and sketches from the ages

There will be a school mass held in Stoneyford Church for all students, instructors, parents, grandparents, and community members.

Afterwhich the new building will be officially blessed and opened

A tour of the new and old buildings and a chance to look through previous roll books will come after

Our news reporter Martin Quilty spoke to school principal Kieran Byrne