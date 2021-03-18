Kilkenny sees surge in dumping reports and litter fines

The number of litter fines handed out in Kilkenny has seen an astronomical rise in recent years.

In 2016, just 23 such fines were issued across the county, but this increased ten-fold last year to 223 in 2020.

Bernadette Moloney is the Environmental Awareness Officer with Kilkenny County Council and she’s been telling KCLR that it’s positive news that they’re catching and punishing local litterbugs more frequently now.

And it seems people are becoming more proactive in reporting illegal dumping in their area as well with the local authority registering a surge in the number of litter complaints they’re received during the pandemic.

You’re being encouraged to keep calling out dumping wherever you see it.