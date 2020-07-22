Kilkenny septic tanks need to be emptied more regularly, says expert

A local sewerage treatment expert says many people don’t realise their septic tank needs to be emptied.

It follows the news that two thirds of septic tanks inspected in Kilkenny last year did not meet environmental standards.

Kilkenny had the fifth highest failure rate in the country, at 67%.

Ken Lannery is project manager with Sepcon in Castlecomer.

He says not enough people understand how modern sewerage maintenance works:

“A lot of homeowners may not be aware that their sewerage treatment system would need annual maintenance” he shared on KCLR Live. “A lot of people we would see here on a daily basis would be under the impression that the new modern sewerage systems,as a lot of people call them, don’t need emptying. But in fact all treatment systems and septic tanks need to be emptied on a regular basis.”