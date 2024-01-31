Kilkenny set to mark St Brigid’s Day

Kilkenny’s gearing up to mark St Brigid’s Day.

Typically honoured on the 1st of February each year, a bank holiday around it was introduced last year and that continues this weekend.

Kilkenny will have it’s inaugural St Brigid’s Festival of arts and music which runs from Friday to Sunday with gigs including Paul Noonan and Niamh Regan though the music trail will take in some Thursday night sessions in select city bars – make sure you tune into Thursday’s The KCLR Daily for more.

Also on St Brigid’s Day itself (Thursday, 1st Feb) the Kilkenny Gospel Choir will mark the date.

Fr Willie Purcell has been telling our Brian Redmond why such a date and the woman behind it are important;