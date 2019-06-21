Kilkenny Site Selected for Adopt a Monument Scheme by Heritage Council of Ireland

Friday 21st June

It is hoped the future of another local heritage site has now been secured.

A moated site at Ballyogan on the slopes of Brandon Hill in Kilkenny has been selected by the Heritage Council of Ireland under their Adopt a Monument scheme.

The programme offers expertise, mentoring and support to communities to help them care for their local heritage.

Tyndall Mountain Club applied for the help in maintaining the site and Kevin Higgins from the club says they are eager to find out more about it.