Kilkenny sketch group take Michael Healy-Rae for a bit of a ride over his stolen bike

It seems Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae found himself taken for a bit of a ride over his stolen bike by a local comedy group!

The Fupin’ Eejits is a sketch group made up of three men and they’ve a Facebook following of more than 100,000.

On Wednesday of this week, Deputy Healy-Rae took to twitter to vent his anger at his bike having been stolen in Dublin saying he’s going to make it a “sorry day” for whoever took it.

The local funny men seized the opportunity to knock a bit of fun out of the situation by calling him to say they’d found it but it wasn’t long before he was on to them: