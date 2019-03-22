Kilkenny Special Olympian comes home with her Bronze medal today

Kilkenny’s Special Olympics medal winner will be returning home from the World Games today.

Lucy Dollard from Kilkenny City, won the bronze medal in the Javelin in Abu Dhabi.

She was one of 91 athletes who made up Team Ireland at the Special Olympics and they’ll all be coming home today with 86 medals between them.

The team will arrive at Terminal 1 at Dublin Airport at around 2.30 this afternoon.