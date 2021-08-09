KCLR NewsKilkenny NewsNews & Sport

Kilkenny spuds for golden girl Kellie Harrington

Olympic Gold medallist Kellie Harrington can look forward to a feast on her return from Tokyo

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke Send an email 09/08/2021

Olympic Gold medallist Kellie Harrington will be eating like a queen when she gets home to Dublin.

Mooncoin man John Crowley made sure of that as he hand delivered a bag of his own new season spuds to her family home in Portland row yesterday.

John, decked out in the Black and Amber for the match yesterday presented a bag of Queens to her family to celebrate her early morning Gold medal win.

Kellie Harrington is expected back in Ireland tomorrow – but there won’t be a formal civic reception for Ireland’s latest Olympic medallist.

Dublin City Council say there will be ‘a further announcement’ in the coming days regarding its plans to mark her achievement.

