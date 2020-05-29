Kilkenny still in line to host 2020 Irish Open Golf

It would have been a perfect weekend for it weather wise but organisers say Kilkenny’s still in line to see the Irish Open Golf tournament this year.

The event, like many others planned for this June Bank Holiday weekend fell foul of the coronavirus.

However, European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley says it remains “absolutely critical” to their plans for this season.

Organisers are considering “three or four” possible dates for the rescheduling of the Rolex Series event at Mount Juliet.

The European Tour season is set to resume with six tournaments in the U-K, starting with The British Masters on July the 22nd.