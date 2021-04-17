Kilkenny store that sold lotto ticket worth €12.7 million has been revealed!

The shop that sold the winning 12.7 million euro lotto ticket in Kilkenny has been revealed.

The ticket was bought at Circle K on the Waterford Road in the city on Wednesday.

The National Lottery has also confirmed that the Kilkenny player who scooped the €12,740,043 Lotto jackpot on Wednesday night has made contact and arrangements are now being made for their prize to be paid.

Wednesday night’s €12,740,043 Lotto jackpot win is incredibly the 12th highest Lotto jackpot won since the game’s inception in 1988. While this is the second Lotto jackpot win this year, in 2020, a total of 19 brand new millionaires were made by the Lotto game in Ireland.

Paul Dixon, Senior Director of Retail Sales and Operations at Circle K Ireland said: “I’d like to congratulate our customer who has won this week’s €12.7 million Lotto jackpot. As the biggest Lotto jackpot win in four years, it is a momentous occasion for us and a life changing moment for the winner. We are delighted for our colleagues at Circle K Waterford Road and congratulate them as well. I wish the winner well as they enter a new and exciting chapter in their life.”

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language.

In total more than €5.8 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 33 years ago. In 2020 alone, €254 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.