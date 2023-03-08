Kilkenny Student Enterprise award finals taking place today (Wednesday)

It’s the turn of the Kilkenny teenagers in the Student Enterprise Awards today.

The County Final is happening in the Lyrath Estate as Local Enterprise Week continues.

Carlow’s awards were handed out yesterday.

Second place winner Mosey Murphy from Borris Vocational school made more than €3000 selling everything from sheep troughs to Christmas decorations reindeer.

He says it’s a great experience and he’ll keep at it!

“I’d say I’ll sell sheep troughs next year again and maybe the Christmas reindeer as well because it’s all to go through them,” said Mosey.