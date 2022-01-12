Kilkenny students set for BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition which starts today

Teenage science enthusiasts are gearing up for this year’s national showcase which kicks off today (Wednesday).

Once again, the three-day BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition is virtual – registration for the public is open here with further details available here.

Of the 500 projects selected, 27 are from five Kilkenny schools.

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace has been visiting those to chat to some of the students involved.

Castlecomer Community School:

CBS Kilkenny City:

Loreto Secondary School:

St Kieran’s College:

Coláiste Pobail Osraí also has two projects involved.

Details on all of participants in this year’s event can be found here