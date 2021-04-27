Kilkenny Sunflower Field to be unveiled in Callan

A new beauty spot’s soon to be unveiled in Kilkenny, and all for a great cause.

A sunflower field is coming to Callan in July to raise funds for Taxi Watch.

The local charity’s well-known throughout the county for its work in suicide prevention.

Founder Derek Devoy’s been explaining the inspiration behind the field on The Way It Is.

