Kilkenny work syndicate collect €6.8m Lotto Jackpot

Christmas has definitely come early for a large Kilkenny work syndicate.

It’s been confirmed that Kilkenny’s latest big lotto win has been collected just in time for Christmas.

The group is in Dublin today to visit National Lottery HQ where they picked up a massive cheque for €6.8 million.

The lucky jackpot-winning ticket was sold on Saturday the 7th of December at Blanchfield’s Centra in Mooncoin.

Shop Owner Michael says the locals in Mooncoin have been speculating endlessly – but they’re still none the wiser over the identity of the winners.