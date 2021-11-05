Kilkenny talent on display in latest video offerings from Craobh Osraí Marble City Comhaltas

Craobh Osraí Marble City Comhaltas has unveiled more offerings as part of Fleadhfest 2021.

KCLR brought you details of the first release of a celebration of Kilkenny in music, song, dance and Gaeilge back in July (see here).

Now, episodes two and three have been made available in the local offering as part of the Fleadhfest initiative which sees Comhaltas across the country and across the world producing videos showcasing their local talent.

There’s dancing from Kilkenny Castle, a song by the Nore, tunes from members of Craobh Osra’s junior group in Butler House, Callan and Bennetsbridge, instrument making in Tullaroan, a chat with some well-known faces in Nowlan Park, and a whole lot more.

PRO Nicholas Dunphy says ‘We were delighted to have an opportunity to come together in a safe and socially distanced manner to produce these videos after not being able to perform for so long. This production would not have been possible without the dedication of our fantastic members, the skill of branch member Paul Dargan behind the camera and the cooperation of venue managers who kindly allowed to film in their premises. We would like to thank everybody who helped us make this possible. We see this production as a great celebration of Kilkenny; showing off both the talent to be found around the county and our iconic venues like never before. We hope that the people of Kilkenny will tune in to watch and will enjoy the videos as much as we enjoyed putting them together.”

The videos can be viewed on the Craobh Osrai Facebook page @OsraiComhaltas or on the Comhaltas YouTube channel.

You can also watch Episode Two here:

And Episode Three here: