Kilkenny taxi driver tells of his role in getting a man to turn himself into gardaí

A Kilkenny taxi driver has explained his role in getting a man to turn himself into the Gardaí after footage of a racist attack in a Dublin taxi.

The CCTV footage showing a man shouting racial slurs at a black driver went viral after it was shared on the Taxi Watch page.

The incident happened on the Malahide Road in Donneycarney at around 10 o’clock on Easter Sunday night.

Derek Devoy of Taxi watch told KCLR Live this morning that he was subsequently contacted and asked would he speak with the passenger responsible saying “I rang him, I spoke with him & told him the best thing to do is hand yourself in and he said “I want to”.’

Mr Devoy added “He was very remorseful, I know it’s easy be remorseful now but he actually was, he wasn’t the person in the video when I met him yesterday.”

He drove to Dublin, picked the man up & took him to the garda station where he handed himself in.