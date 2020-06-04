Kilkenny teen hailed for saving two lives in the River Nore

A young Kilkenny girl being hailed as a lifesaver says she didn’t even think before jumping into the River Nore to save two men.

One of the men Eddie Clifford says he was afraid for his life during the incident which happened around three o’clock on Bank Holiday Monday afternoon.

He had been trying to help a friend who’d gotten into trouble at a swimming spot near the Rock Bar in Threecastles when both men were swept away by the current.

Eddie says he was screaming for help when 18-year-old Clodagh West came wading in to the rescue.

Clodagh told KCLR news that she couldn’t have done it without the help of her younger sister Lorna, who is 11.