Callan actor Stephen Stuart’s movie wins at the Irish Film and cinema awards.

The teenage actor was among the glitterariti of the acting world at Saturday nights Irish Film and Cinema Awards which were held in Dun Laoighaire.

The Kilkenny teen played the lead role of Danny in ‘Where Eagle Scouts Dare.

The movie won best student film on the night and Stephen told KCLR news “He was delighted to be part of the award-winning production”.

Stephen is part of Carlow based talent agency SRL The agency and continues to film projects. The first year student recently acted in his school’s (Colaiste Abhainn Ri) anti bullying video campaign which has also garnered a lot of attention for it’s powerful message.