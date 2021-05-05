KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Kilkenny the kickoff point for HamsandwicH Irish tour

There are nine dates scheduled across the country

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 05/05/2021

HamsandwicH has chosen Kilkenny to kick off its Irish tour.

The band will roll out its nine dates of gigs on November 12 with a performance at Set Theatre at Langton’s in the City.

There’s a second session locally the following night at Laois outlet Kavanagh’s.

From HamsandwicH Facebook

At all the aim is to showcase new music.

Tickets go on sale this Friday morning from 9am via Ticketmaster.

More on the band here.

https://www.facebook.com/hamsandwichmusic/videos/10154804326257139

 

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 05/05/2021