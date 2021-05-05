Kilkenny the kickoff point for HamsandwicH Irish tour

HamsandwicH has chosen Kilkenny to kick off its Irish tour.

The band will roll out its nine dates of gigs on November 12 with a performance at Set Theatre at Langton’s in the City.

There’s a second session locally the following night at Laois outlet Kavanagh’s.

At all the aim is to showcase new music.

Tickets go on sale this Friday morning from 9am via Ticketmaster.

