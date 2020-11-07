Kilkenny theatre group issue call for new writers

A Kilkenny drama group is calling out for fresh writing talent.

Barnstorm Theatre Company has been running a successful ‘Zoom Bop’ programme during the pandemic, and they’re now looking to ramp up their online sessions.

They want local wordsmiths to provide duologues for them which, restriction-permitting, could be brought to life on stage by their actors.

Barnstorm’s Mags Whitley explains how people can get involved;

“We’re putting a call out to all writers, particularly in the South East, to pen a duologue. It’s a short script for two actors, 10 to 15 minutes, and we’re hoping against hope that we can actually do this live. In the meantime though we will be using Zoom as a medium to communicate with the writers and help them through the process. We’re having an information evening on Monday 16th November over Zoom, so people can get in touch with [email protected] for further details of that.”