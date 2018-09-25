Kilkenny to host the Gold Medal Awards this evening

Outstanding achievements of the hotel and catering sector will be marked in Kilkenny later today.

The county’s been shortlisted in nine categories for the Gold Medal Awards which take place at Lyrath Estate Hotel.

The hosting venue’s made two sections – Best Hotel Breakfast & Newcomer Restaurant for its Grill & Bar.

Mount Juliet Estate’s in the running for three – Best Hotel Website, Fine Dining Restaurant for the Lady Helen with Ken Harker up for Chef of the Year.

Ristorante Rinnucini’s a hopeful for Fine Dining Restaurant, Rive Gauche’s down for Casual Dining Restaurant & Harpers at the Kilkenny Hibernian Hotel’s aiming for the Casual Dining Hotel accolade.

While the Newpark Hotel’s bidding for the Family Friendly Hotel prize – its General Manager Mark Dunne’s been telling KCLR a win would be great.

No Carlow outlet made any of the shortlists.

