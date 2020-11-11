Kilkenny Tourism launches online Christmas Market

Kilkenny Tourism is asking you to bring a piece of Kilkenny to your home this Christmas.

They’ve launched its first ever online Christmas Market today.

The virtual market is a ‘retail platform’ for all Kilkenny Tourism members and is championing the many retailers, craft makers, restaurants, hotels and food and drink producers in Kilkenny this Christmas by bringing customers favourite shops and gifts straight to their doors this season.

It offers a variety of gifts from Kilkenny’s best loved and renowned craft makers from across the county. From stunning, bespoke cut glass pieces from Jerpoint and Duiske Glass; hand-crafted pottery to upgrade any home with the Nicholas Mosse gift range to the ultimate selection of crafts from jewellery, knitwear and china under one ‘virtual’ roof, browse Kilkenny Design Centres on-line store.

Kilkenny Tourism’s Brian Tyrell says it’s been the most challenging year to date for its members. He says, “Now is the time we must champion our local retailers and shop local this Christmas. This online market is a direct response to the current lockdown and the increased reliance on on-line shopping this Christmas and is a sample of all the wonderful shops that await visitors when they next visit Kilkenny. We are looking forward to giving businesses a welcome boost in trade during the busy shopping season ahead.

He added;” Our goal is to recreate the atmosphere of a real Traditional Christmas Market, but in a ‘virtual’ platform and showcase what a wide range of fantastically original products are available right here in Kilkenny!”

Visit the Christmas Market at this link.