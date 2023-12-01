Kilkenny travel agent says hopes are high that Waterford Airport will get it’s long awaited extension

A major announcement for the South East region’s airport’s expected later this morning.

It’s understood key figures are due at the facility in Waterford by lunchtime.

Tom Britton of Marble City Travel’s been telling KCLR Breakfast that it’s hoped the long-sought extension might be going ahead, noting; “It’ll be nice to see the Minister down there today and we’ve only kindof a light feed of the details so far so we’ve to wait for the proper announcement later on but assuming they are following what is in the business plan from Waterford County Council which is the runway extension, the widening of the runway and the taxiways, all the bits that go with it”.