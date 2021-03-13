Kilkenny Vaccination Centre is ready for operation

The HSE has today announced that its vaccination centre in Kilkenny is ready for operation.

The Hub in Cillín Hill, one of 37 centres nationwide, will come on stream in the coming weeks, as needed from late March/ early April.

The HSE’s warning, however, that the number of people vaccinated at the centre will be dependent on staffing and vaccine availability.

Currently, three groups are being prioritised for the Covid inoculation- those are residents in nursing homes and all long term care facilities.

Secondly, there are frontline healthcare workers, who began being vaccinated at the Kilkenny centre last week.

Finally, rollout to the over 70s, with a key focus on the over 85s, is still underway.

At the moment, people do not need to register for vaccination in advance, and the HSE say the above groups and more will be alerted once it’s their turn to come forward.