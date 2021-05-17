Kilkenny Volunteer Centre opens as National Volunteering Week gets underway

National Volunteering Week kicks off today and with it too comes the official opening of the Kilkenny Volunteer Centre.

It joins a network of 29 across the country, including a successful one in Carlow, which fulfil a simple but critical role in the community by building connections between volunteers and local organisations.

Salena Grace is the manager of the new centre and she’s been telling KCLR News “We’re a new service for the County Kilkenny area and we essentially provide supports to both people who wish to volunteer and local, not-for-profit, organisations who engage volunteers and what we do in a nutshell is we provide a matching service between both so for individuals who wish to volunteer or find out more about volunteering in Kilkenny we provide an information service to them about the different types of volunteering roles that are available across the county and we also keep an up-to-date database of current volunteering vacancies on our website”.

She adds “I know for a fact that so many local organisations will be crying out for new volunteers at the moment as they reopen their services more and more people will be needed to help in the community so I encourage everybody who wants to get involved in volunteering to please get in touch with our centre and we can help them find a suitable role to suit the skills and what they want to get from the experience”.

Ms Grace also says “We have a full programme of events running throughout National Volunteering Week so we have seminars for organisations, we have personal development workshops for volunteers, we’re running mindfulness training, we’re running yoga sessions, we’re running a biodiversity training programme for volunteers on Friday so there’s lots and lots happening and if anybody’s interested they can pop onto our website volunteerkilkenny.ie, they can see all the event we’re running throughout the week and they can book their tickets, all the events are free”.

