Kilkenny Water Safety urge locals to swim in lifeguarded areas this weekend

If you are taking to the water to cool down this weekend, you’re being urged to do so safely.

Lifeguards are now in place in designated areas of our local waterways.

Claire Dunphy, PRO of Kilkenny Water Safety, has details of where in Kilkenny is lifeguarded.

She gave KCLR News a list of the patrolled areas: “The weir in Kilkenny City, the meadows in Kilkenny City, the weir in Thomastown, the river in Graiguenamanagh and the river in Inistioge. Lifeguards will be on duty between the hours of 2 pm and 4 pm and 5 pm and 7.30 pm each day,”

She added: “Always swim within your depth. It is important that anywhere you are swimming is clearly lifeguarded and marked out with two red and yellow flags. Swim between these flags and if the flags are red, the water is unsafe to enter.”