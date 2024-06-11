Could you be a friendly face of the new Kilkenny Welcome Team?

The County Council with local volunteer centre and Fáilte Ireland is looking for 20 participants to meet and greet visitors over the summer months, providing them with relevant information for their stay.

The tourism initiative was first developed in 2021 as a response to the Covid19 pandemic with teams strategically placed at high footfall locations across the city ensuring those stopping by were aware of local attractions, toilet facilities, ATMs, transport times, medical outlets and more.

Commenting at the launch, Cathaoirleach Cllr Michael Doyle added; “With many challenges remaining for tourism and hospitality, many people want to help to promote the sector and are giving their valuable time in volunteering to be part of the initiative. The Kilkenny Welcome Team also provides an opportunity for individuals to put the Kilkenny jersey on and play a meaningful role in their local community.”

Mayor of Kilkenny, Cllr Joe Malone added; “The launch of the ‘Kilkenny Welcome’ initiative demonstrates the commitment of Kilkenny County Council in supporting the local tourism sector in its endeavour to maximise the tourism season this year.

Chairperson of Kilkenny Tourism, Gareth Alcorn added; “The Kilkenny Welcome Team is a great example of how the community can join forces in an effort to drive tourism and hospitality in our county. Kilkenny has always been renowned for giving visitors a ‘warm welcome’, and now with the help of the volunteers; ‘this on the ground’ approach from local people will show how Kilkenny really cares about its visitors.”