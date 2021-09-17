Kilkenny woman named new High Court judge

Kilkenny has a new High Court Judge.

Local woman Marguerite Bolger has been nominated by the government.

She’s the daughter of former city Mayor John Bolger and Elaine Bolger who helped many people through the local Citizens Information Centre.

The barrister and employment law specialist is one of three women nominated, along with two men, to fill out the ranks of the High Court ahead of an expected post-pandemic increase in cases.

Family Friend and also former Mayor of Kilkenny Paul Cuddihy says it’s a great honour for Kilkenny and for her former school the Presentation Secondary.

His comments came as part of wider conversation on The Way It Is with Sue Nunn last evening – hear that in full here: