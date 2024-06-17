A Kilkenny woman went from a double finalist to a double winner at the 2nd National Dairy Awards.

Gail Daniels from Kilmoganny took both titles her Bó Bar Soap had been shortlisted for – Best Artisan Dairy Product (non-cheese) and Ifac Best Dairy Product Innovation.

Bó Bar Soap was born out of a need to treat eczema in a younger member of Gail’s family and grew from there.

She then went on to be Highly Commended in the Creative Professional category at the Network Ireland Kilkenny Business Women of the Year event over the weekend. (More on that here).