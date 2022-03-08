Former Chair of Smithwick Tribunal Kilkennyman Judge Peter Smithwick dies

Judge Peter Smithwick has died.

The former President of the District Court was aged in his 80s.

The Freeman of Kilkenny City chaired the Smithwick Tribunal which found there was collusion between the Gardai and the IRA over the ambush that killed two RUC Superindendents in 1989.

He also served as a director of the famous family brewery.

His brother Paul died recently.

The funeral will take place on Friday in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Kilkenny.