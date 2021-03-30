Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon in running for European award on the eve of the Oscars

Kilkenny based Cartoon Saloon has another ceremony to look forward to.

Wolfwalkers is one of three productions shortlisted for the European Film Awards’ Young Audience Award. (More on that here).

It goes up against The Crossing and Pinocho at the event on Sunday, April 25.

In the early hours of the following morning the crew, with their partners on the continent, will find out if they’ve won an Oscar. (More on that here).