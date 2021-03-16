Cartoon Saloon co-founder ‘delighted’ with latest Oscar nomination

A co-founder of five-time Oscar-nominated Cartoon Saloon says he’s delighted with the latest nomination.

Yesterday we revealed how their Wolfwalkers has made the shortlist for the Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature.

It’s up against category favourite Soul from Disney Pixar which pipped the local production to the post in the recent Golden Globes.

The Oscars take place on April 25th (1am to 4am, April 26th Irish time) after a delay due to the pandemic.

Tomm Moore Director and Co Founder at Cartoon Saloon has been chatting with fellow ‘salooner and our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is: