Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon start notching up awards for Wolfwalkers

Cartoon Saloon may need to build a new award shelf.

The latest feature from the Kilkenny based studio, Wolfwalkers, has been named Best Animated Film by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association in their annual awarding.

It took the same title from similar events in New York & Boston in recent days too.

The production’s also been listed in the top ten family films of the year by the Irish Examiner.

Set in 1650 Kilkenny the piece premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, with the first showing for a local audience of invited guests a month later. Due to Covid19 restrictions its cinema roll-out was delayed but began earlier this month.

Watch the trailer here: