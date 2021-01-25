Kilkenny’s declared Ireland’s cleanest spot by IBAL but there’s no result for Carlow

Kilkenny’s again the cleanest city nationwide.

That’s according to the Irish Business Against Litter survey which shows Ballymun in Dublin is the worst litter blackspot in the country.

Litter levels rose in 24 of the 37 towns and cities inspected at the end of 2020, with only 17 being deemed to be clean.

IBAL spokesperson, Conor Horgan’s been telling KCLR News Kilkenny’s been consistent in the competition, saying “It’s congratulations again for Kilkenny, that’s the fifth time we’ve said that at the end of a year when we’ve assessed litter levels across Ireland, Kilkenny has beaten Killarney to top our rankings of 37 towns and cities, it was again in pristine condition and that’s a great credit to the area and to the county council at a time when we’re seeing litter levels rise acros the country partially because of Covid, so a terrific result once again for Kilkenny”.

He adds that there’s an obvious reason why the county does so well in the competition, noting “We know that everyone is on board in Kilkenny, I’m talking about the residents, the business people, they’re all very proud of their city and they all play their part so it’s not just the county council, they do their bit, it’s clear that everyone’s on board and that’s not the case in all our towns and cities unfortunately, there’s not the same pride and pride leads to sustained clenliness”.

Meanwhile, Carlow was one of three areas for which there is no result this year as Mr Horgan explains “Unfortunately we had difficulty in getting our entire survey conducted in 2020 and we were unable to do our second survey of Carlow so we will be revisiting Carlow next year but we don’t have a result for Carlow this time around”.