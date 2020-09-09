KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny’s Diceman Productions win at Underground Cinema Film Festival
Their Over the Top Wrestling piece The Ring That Tied The Room Together won the documentary category
Kilkenny based Diceman Productions is celebrating another success this week.
The local team of highly creative individuals is committed to producing high quality visual audio content for commercial purposes.
Their Over The Top Wrestling documentary “The Ring That Tied The Room Together” has won best documentary at the 11th Underground Cinema Film Festival.
KCLR’s Shane O’Keeffe is one of the crew and says “It’s fantastic news, delighted to get the best documentary, especially on a topic that we love in terms of professional wrestling and it’s great to highlight an Irish wrestling company doing so well”.
He added it was “100% a surprise as there’s just so many great different features & shorts & documentaries that are included in the festival and it’s such a competitive market so it’s amazing to get recognition for doing something that you love”.
As for the impact of such a win on the local company Shane thinks “It gives us a grounding going forward, we recently shot a feature film in February so it kinda gives you a bit more credence to people that maybe if you’re making submissions to in the future they can go ‘ok, these guys are serious, they’re not just amateurs, they have a professional background & they’ve won accolades before’ so it kinda gives you a bit more standing amongst the professional community”.