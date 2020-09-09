Kilkenny’s Diceman Productions win at Underground Cinema Film Festival

KCLR’s Shane O’Keeffe is one of the crew and says “It’s fantastic news, delighted to get the best documentary, especially on a topic that we love in terms of professional wrestling and it’s great to highlight an Irish wrestling company doing so well”.

He added it was “100% a surprise as there’s just so many great different features & shorts & documentaries that are included in the festival and it’s such a competitive market so it’s amazing to get recognition for doing something that you love”.

As for the impact of such a win on the local company Shane thinks “It gives us a grounding going forward, we recently shot a feature film in February so it kinda gives you a bit more credence to people that maybe if you’re making submissions to in the future they can go ‘ok, these guys are serious, they’re not just amateurs, they have a professional background & they’ve won accolades before’ so it kinda gives you a bit more standing amongst the professional community”.