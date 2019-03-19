Kilkenny’s John Edward Nolan through to finals of Dancing with the Stars

“All the hard work has really paid off” so says Kilkenny’s dancing hero after jiving & waltzing through the semi-finals of Dancing with the Stars.

John Edward Nolan with partner Mairead Ronan are among those to contest the TV show title on Sunday.

It’s John’s second time to make it to the end & on KCLR earlier he said he believes they can make it all the way.

The pair are due to join KCLR Live for a special broadcast from Lyrath Estate Hotel on Friday from 10am to 12noon.