Kilkenny’s mayor calls meeting of stakeholders to address closure of businesses

As a number of local businesses continue to close their doors, enterprise owners, representative bodies and key individuals are set to meet to try come up with a solution.

Kilkenny Mayor Martin Brett has invited stakeholders to a special meeting at City Hall next Monday from 11:30am where issues facing retailers and others will be discussed.

From there, a number of attendees will be asked to join a special task force.

Mayor Brett says he doesn’t have a particular plan himself but the issues need to be addressed.