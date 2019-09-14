KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny’s Medieval Marathon begins today
Over one thousand people will be taking part in the event
1,400 people are set to take to the streets of Kilkenny for the fourth Medieval Marathon.
The big start is at 12 noon from St Francis Bridge in the city centre with some opting for the 30K and half marathon while participants in the 10K will take off a little later.
Vincent Guthrie’s among the organisers & says numbers have improved this year with a lot more people taking part in the event.