Kilkenny’s one of the top three counties for pest bird call-outs this year.

Rentokil says it’s seen a 50% rise in the need for its services in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period last year.

Dublin accounted for 66% of the requests for help with gulls and other feathery foes. While Kilkenny and Wicklow were next, each on 16%.

The company’s warning of further possible issues as lockdown measures ease and some species are most aggressive as chicks hatch in June, and they ask people to treat the birds with caution.