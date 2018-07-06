Kilkenny’s Vicky Phelan fears number affected by Cervical Check scandal will rise further

The woman who brought the Cervical Check Scandal to public attention is worried there are going to be more victims.

Vicky Phelan thinks an independent review of thousands of smear test results is going to find extra patients given incorrect readings.

The original 221 victims were identified by a similar audit, but work still hasn’t begun on a much larger review.

Vicky Phelan fears there could be more bad news on the way for patients and says delays aren’t helping.