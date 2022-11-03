Kilkenomics Festival makes a return to Kilkenny today

Kilkenomics is back in Kilkenny

The world’s first economics and comedy festival resumes in the city this afternoon.

It will bring together some of the world’s leading economists, financial analysts, and media commentators with some of our funniest and sharpest comedians.

There are 55 shows happening over the next four days in various locations around Kilkenny.

Its opening show, ‘The Politics of War’ is happening in the Set Theatre at 6 p.m. today.

Speaking with Sue Nunn on The Way It Is, co-founder David McWilliams explains the aim of the weekend.

He said; “The underlying message of Kilkenomics is obviously we have comedy and we have these brilliant economists coming in and brilliant comedians but there’s an underlying seriousness in the whole thing because what were doing is we are just talking about ourselves, our country, and the world we live in and why things are the way they are.”

When talking about how it’s a lighthearted look at serious issues and ideas, he said; “Other examples of where we can actually go and make other choices and do other things, and how do we address those numerous issues that are eminently fixable and they are fixed in other countries, so how do we do that. So theres always an underlying, you know, you know what we try to do always is if you want to go and you want to learn, but if you want to laugh but you’re also absorbing ideas about your own country.”