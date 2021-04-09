Kilkenny City Councillors vote to extend one-way system for 12 months

Kilkenny City Councillors have voted to extend the current one-way system for up to 12 months.

There were no objections to the plan at their meeting this afternoon- though it’s been decided that the system will be reviewed if the Covid pandemic ends in less than a years’ time.

The one-way system on High Street and Rose Inn Street was brought in last year to allow for better social distancing in the city centre.

Mayor John Coonan acknowledged that there had been some “teething problems” at the start but they’ve all been dealt with successfully.