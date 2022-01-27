Kilkenny support growing for ‘Climb With Charlie’ charity fundraiser

A move is underway locally to get as many Carlow and Kilkenny people as possible involved in the Climb With Charlie.

Mooncoin woman Vicky Phelan has already thrown her support behind the event in April on Croagh Patrick, led by former broadcaster Charlie Bird.

The well-known broadcaster has organised the fundraiser for Irish Motor Neurone Disease Ireland and Pieta, Ireland’s national suicide prevention charity, after his own diagnosis with Motor Neuron Disease.

More than €150,000 has already been pledged.

Cats hurling legend DJ Carey and Kilkenny Cllr Joe Malone have announced that they will also be climbing Cross Mountain in Medjugorje on the same day.

Cllr Malone says the training’s underway: ”10 weeks to go so we’ll be doing a bit of walking.”

”It’s all about raising awareness,” he said.