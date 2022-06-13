Kilkenny Cllr Andrew McGuinness to run for Dáil when opportunity arises

Andrew McGuinness says he ‘would love to’ run for the Dáil as soon as the opportunity arises.

The county councillor has just served 12 months as Mayor of Kilkenny and will be Deputy Mayor for the next year.

His father John has been a Fianna Fail TD in the Carlow-Kilkenny Constituency for the past 25 years.

But Andrew has told KCLR that he’s looking forward to running for the Dáil at some point in the future.