Kilkenny Cllr calls for system change after Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service review in Kerry

A Kilkenny councillor says there needs to be a system change in the HSE after problems in the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services in Kerry were highlighted.

Greens Cllr Maria Dollard has been responding after the Taoiseach’s confirmation that a nationwide audit is to take place.

That’s in the wake of a review showing 227 children were exposed to the ‘risk’ of significant harm at the HSE run service in South Kerry.

46 children suffered significant harm.

Over 1,300 files were reviewed after concerns were raised about the care provided by a junior doctor between 2016 and 2020.